Biden-linked firm won California voter outreach contract

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California agency that oversees elections has signed a $35 million contract with a firm linked to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to produce advertising to encourage voters to participate in the November election. Under the contract, SKD Knickerbocker, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm, will help run the “Vote Safe California” campaign, which will urge people to vote during the pandemic. Anita Dunn, the firm’s managing director, is a senior strategist for Biden’s presidential campaign. The Secretary of State’s Office, which awarded the contract, said politics played no role in what companies were considered, the finalists selected or the eventual decision.