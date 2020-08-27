Biden rejects skipping Trump debates, vows to fact-check

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he won’t skip debates with President Donald Trump this fall, vowing he’ll use the opportunity to confront his rival and be a “fact checker on the floor.” Biden said Thursday there’s no question the debates will take place. Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she didn’t think Biden should debate the president at all. Pelosi said she knows she disagrees with Biden on this, but she doesn’t think he should “legitimize a conversation” with Trump. The first of three scheduled debates is on Sept. 29.