Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

NEW YORK (AP) — Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention. The virtual event Friday will adopt a political agenda calling for slavery reparations, universal basic income, environmental justice and legislation that entirely re-imagines criminal justice reform. The gathering follows the Democratic and Republican party conventions, which lay out starkly different visions for America. The Black National Convention will include ratification of a Black political agenda, and is being organized by the Electoral Justice Project of the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 150 Black-led organizations.