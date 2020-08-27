Brazil legislators press president to keep ethanol tariff

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A group of Brazilian lawmakers made a final push Thursday to try to convince President Jair Bolsonaro not to reduce tariffs on American ethanol, a major Trump administration request.Bolsonaro has until Monday to decide whether he will renew or terminate a 20% tariff on ethanol imposed on every gallon after the country after imports a tariff-free quota of 198 million gallons. While U.S. diplomats and corn producers push for a zero-duty exemption for American ethanol from tariffs, Brazilian congressmen tied to the sugarcane industry have lobbied for the end of the quota and the reinstating of a 20% tariff on all imported ethanol.