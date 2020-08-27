 Skip to Content

Chlorine plant fire has residents sheltering after hurricane

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A fire with billowing smoke has residents around a chlorine plant sheltering in place after Hurricane Laura raked Louisiana’s industrial Lake Charles area. Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Greg Langley says there’s no indication of a chlorine leak so far, however. Firefighters are working the fire at the BioLab plant. The flames were detected after daylight following a night of fierce winds from the hurricane. Authorities also closed a stretch of Interstate 10 near the plant. Langley says no other major industrial incidents have been reported so far in the hurricane’s aftermath. 

