Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me? It likely does both. Studies show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading viruses to others. Evidence also suggests masks offer some protection for the people wearing them. The virus spreads from droplets people spray when they cough, sneeze or talk. Masks can block most of those particles from spreading. Masks could also help limit the amount of droplets that reaches the person wearing it. And research shows people don’t get as sick when exposed to smaller amounts of virus.