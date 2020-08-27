European flight safety agency to start 737 Max test flights

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s flight safety authority said says it has scheduled the first flight tests for the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes revealed design issues with the jet. The European Aviation Safety Agency said in a statement Thursday that it has been working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which began its own recertification test flights in June, on scheduling its own tests. EASA said the hope is to return the plane to service as soon as possible, but only once the agency is convinced it is safe.