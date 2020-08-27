Evers requests National Guard help from three states to assist in Kenosha

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three states will provide additional National Guard troops, equipment and resources to Kenosha in support of civil authorities after Gov. Tony Evers asked for their aid.

The governor announced the request in a press release sent Thursday. The support will come through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency. Other states can provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.

National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already on the ground supporting civil authorities in Kenosha under the EMAC.

All National Guard troops have mobilized under state authority—not a federal directive, the governor's office said. Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin's adjutant general during their mobilization, but remain under their respective state's administrative control.

Wisconsin National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since Aug. 24 when authorities in Kenosha made an initial request for assistance. In the ensuing days, local officials in Kenosha made more requests, resulting in further troop deployments.

"Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed," the press release said.