‘Exciting and scary at the same time,’ Move-in weekend begins at UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Under a sweltering August sun Thursday, students and their families pulled up to Morrow Hall to unload boxes and bags. As Welcome Weekend began on the UW-Platteville campus, it was a familiar sight in an unfamiliar time.

"It's exciting and scary at the same time," said Lindy Lukes, who was dropping off her youngest son. "It's exciting he's moving forward in life and gonna continue with his education but it's also scary in this time of the COVID-19."

Despite any concerns she had, the Manitowoc mom said she had faith in her son to take proper precautions and avoid crowds. Lukes also said she felt reassured by the university's COVID-19 protocols.

"For the most part, I'm going to trust the campus and the university and I'm going to trust my son," Lukes said.

The university is requiring students to wear masks whenever in common areas inside the residence halls. The only visitors allowed in the dorms this fall are students who also live in UW-Platteville residence halls. The school has already decided it will move to online-only classes after Thanksgiving break.

"This is a community approach," said Director of Student Life Linda Mulroy-Bowden. "We are really messaging to our students it is not about us as administrators, as faculty and staff to make sure they're able to be in an on-campus experience."

With other campuses opening earlier this month across the country, Mulroy-Bowden said UW-Platteville is studying issues that arose elsewhere to avoid COVID-19 spikes that happened immediately after student arrival at places like the University of Alabama and the University of Missouri.

Those outbreaks have lead to critics accusing university leaders of irresponsibly placing the onus on 18 and 19-year old to exercise good judgement.

"I get it. I understand why people might think that," Mulroy-Bowden said. "However, it's the reality. We know it has to be a community effort."

It's an effort that will involve families willing to take on risk as they leave their teens on campus.

"I'm OK with them being here and experiencing this," Lukes said. "I feel you can't take everything away from everybody; they have to still live their lives and move on."