Flash Flood Warning until THU 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 525 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported minor road flooding in

Cambria. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Randolph, Cambria, Fox Lake, Friesland and Astico.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED