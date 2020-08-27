Flash Flood Warning until THU 8:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Warning until THU 8:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES…
At 525 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported minor road flooding in
Cambria. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Randolph, Cambria, Fox Lake, Friesland and Astico.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED