Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:21 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

West Central Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Beaver Dam, Portage, Pardeeville, Cambria, Wyocena and South

Beaver Dam.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED