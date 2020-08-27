Flash Flood Warning from THU 6:21 PM CDT until THU 9:30 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…
West Central Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 930 PM CDT.
* At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Beaver Dam, Portage, Pardeeville, Cambria, Wyocena and South
Beaver Dam.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED