Flash Flood Warning from THU 7:48 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 748 PM CDT, Broadcast media reported fast rising water trapping

individuals in their cars. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Broadcast Media.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Portage, Columbus, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Lake Delton,

Poynette, Fall River, Rio, Arlington, Wyocena, Otsego, Doylestown,

Interstate 90/94 Interchange and Harmony Grove.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE