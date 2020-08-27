Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:53 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Wisconsin…south

central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following

areas, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In

south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk.

In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington.

* Through Friday evening

* Periods of scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight and

tomorrow over areas that have already seen several inches of rain.

Flash flooding will be a concern until the cold front passes

Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to

Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You

should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should

Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&