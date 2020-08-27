Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:53 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Wisconsin…south
central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
areas, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk.
In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington.
* Through Friday evening
* Periods of scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight and
tomorrow over areas that have already seen several inches of rain.
Flash flooding will be a concern until the cold front passes
Friday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&