Flood Warning from THU 10:50 PM CDT until FRI 1:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 5

inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Randolph, Cambria, Fox Lake, Friesland and Astico.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&