Former Gov. Walker calls for faster action to stop violence
MADISON (WKOW) -- Violence after police shootings has led to further divisions among political leaders.
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appeared on CNN Tuesday afternoon, criticizing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for not taking faster action in response to violence in Kenosha and Madison.
Walker says political leaders need to send a clear message that violence isn't okay.
"I think that's the kind of leadership America needs, regardless of party, is to say it's one thing to peacefully protest, and that's what America we're founded on the ability to do just that, but rioting is not the same and leaders of either party need to call that out," he said.
Walker told CNN he feels the police shooting of Jacob Blake is tragic, but he urges leaders like presidential candidate Joe Biden to wait to hear results of the investigation.
Meanwhile, Gov. Evers released a statement Tuesday calling for an end to violence.
“The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger.
We cannot forget the reason why these protests began, and what we have seen play out over the last two nights and many nights this year is the pain, anguish, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and country. But as I said yesterday, and as I’ll reiterate today, everyone should be able to exercise their fundamental right—whether a protester or member of the press—peacefully and safely. We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue. We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.
We are assessing the damage to state property and will be increasing the presence of the Wisconsin National Guard to ensure individuals can exercise their right safely, protect state buildings and critical infrastructure, and support first responders and fire fighters.
Tonight, and in the days ahead, if you are going to protest, please do so peacefully and safely. Please do not allow the actions of a few distract us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability."