Former Gov. Walker calls for faster action to stop violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Violence after police shootings has led to further divisions among political leaders.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appeared on CNN Tuesday afternoon, criticizing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for not taking faster action in response to violence in Kenosha and Madison.

Walker says political leaders need to send a clear message that violence isn't okay.

"I think that's the kind of leadership America needs, regardless of party, is to say it's one thing to peacefully protest, and that's what America we're founded on the ability to do just that, but rioting is not the same and leaders of either party need to call that out," he said.

Walker told CNN he feels the police shooting of Jacob Blake is tragic, but he urges leaders like presidential candidate Joe Biden to wait to hear results of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Gov. Evers released a statement Tuesday calling for an end to violence.