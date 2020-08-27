Forward Madison postpones Sunday’s match, keeps focus on fighting racial injustice

WKOW (MADISON)-- Forward Madison FC and the United Soccer League announced Thursday morning that the club’s upcoming match, scheduled for Sunday, August 30th at 4 p.m. against North Texas SC has been postponed.

This decision was made by the players, front office, and Black supporters group, the Featherstone Flamingos, to put the spotlight on fighting racial injustice and systemic oppression following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Club Owner and COO Conor Caloia said he knows postponing a game won't make a huge impact in the bigger scheme of things, but it's a start.

"As an organization. we feet compelled to say something, to speak out," Caloia said. "We can't just sit back and go along. You're seeing these young men that our kind of maturing right before our eyes, growing up, and finding their voice."

Caloia said the team will have a meeting with the players this afternoon to discuss next steps.

Sunday's game will be rescheduled.