Greece: Man, child missing from migrant boat sinking

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard said that a search and rescue operation was continuing Thursday, two days after the partial sinking of a yacht that had been carrying nearly 100 migrants in the eastern Aegean Sea, to locate a father and child reported missing. A total of 96 people were rescued during the broad operation that took place mainly after dark Tuesday night, plucked from the Aegean Sea by helicopters, patrol boats and nearby merchant ships after the yacht partially sank 21 nautical miles west of the small Greek island of Halki. The coast guard said Thursday that a family member has reported the father and child weren’t among those rescued.