Green County sheriff seeks vandals who damaged traffic signs

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office is investigating damage to traffic sign posts along County Highway E between Albany and Brodhead.

The damage occurred on Monday, Aug. 24 sometime before 9 p.m.

It appears that the posts were cut by a chainsaw halfway up the post, according to the sheriff's office, and then the signs were left in the ditch.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9400 or Green County WI Crime Stoppers at 800-422-7463 with any information.

You can also submit a Crime Stoppers tip by downloading the P3 Tips app.

