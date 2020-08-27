Homeowner’s surveillance camera captures shots fired incident on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after a homeowner's surveillance camera captured someone shooting from a car on Madison's west side early Tuesday morning.

Police say a man, who lives in the 7000 block of Colony Drive, thought he heard gunshots around 4:00 a.m.

When he checked his surveillance video later in the day he saw it had recorded a white sedan driving down the road with someone inside firing a number of shots at another car.

Officers recovered eight casings from the roadway. There were no immediate reports of anyone being shot, according to police.