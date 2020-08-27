Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the wounding of a third. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies. He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.