Ivory Coast opposition leaders file presidential candidacies

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Two main opposition leaders in Ivory Coast who pose the strongest threat to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara have filed to become official candidates for their parties in the October elections. Pascal Affi N’Guessan of the Ivorian Popular Front party of ex-President Laurent Gbagbo presented his candidacy after the courts rejected a bid from the former president to run again. Former president Henri Konan Bedie also filed his candidacy for the PDCI-RDA party. The two opposition leaders object to Ouattara’s decision to run for a third term, calling his candidacy unconstitutional.