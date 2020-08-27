Packers postpone practice in response to Blake shooting

GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Washington’s football team all canceled practices in an apparent response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha.

The Packers announced the postponement about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Jets provided no immediate details on their decision to not practice Thursday.

The Colts posted a statement saying they would use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact.

The Washington Football Team was scheduled to practice at FedEx Field.

Blake was shot by police officers in the back on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside.