Judge halts planned Friday execution of Kansas girl’s killer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge in Washington, D.C., is halting for now the federal government’s planned Friday execution of a man who kidnapped, raped and killed a 10-year-old Kansas girl. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Thursday the law requires the government to get a prescription for the drug it plans to use to execute Keith Dwayne Nelson in Terre Haute, Indiana. The government has argued the drug, pentobarbital, is not subject to the law when used for lethal injections. It can appeal. Nelson pleaded guilty in 2001 and was sentenced to death in the 1999 kidnapping, rape and killing of Pamela Butler, who was rollerblading in front of her home when abducted.