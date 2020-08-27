Kenosha officials give update on protests, no word on shooting investigations

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kenosha city and county leaders, along with police and Sheriff's Office officials all said they were happy with the showing Wednesday night.

They said it was a crowd of hundreds who marched around, made their voices heard and then adhered to the early evening curfew.

"Thanks for adhering to the 7:00 curfew and clearing the streets," Sheriff David Beth said. "You, your family, your property were safe and it allowed us to do our jobs."

Area law enforcement said they believe much of the damage and unrest over the past few days was caused by out of towners.

"We didn't see streams of cars coming in from out of Kenosha county, a huge part of me thinks a lot of our issues start when different people with differ agendas come here to Kenosha."

They said they believe the worst is behind them, that the protestors now are local and are peaceful and care about their community.

However, they're not ruling out that people may try to exacerbate things.

"We know there are still people out there, instigators that are trying to fire things up," Sheriff Beth said. "Got it. We've had those before. In everyday life we have instigators of trouble and we're going to do our best to deal with that too."

However, missing from the press conference was any mention of the investigation into the initial shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday nor the shooting Tuesday night that left two protesters dead and injured another.

They took no questions and walked out of the room in silence as reporters asked them about the investigations.

A law enforcement representative said they would take questions at a press Conference Friday.