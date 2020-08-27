Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas

DELCAMBRE, La. (AP) — Forecasters says Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwest Louisiana near the Texas board as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center says the storm made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, making it the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year. The storm’s power has raised fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters say would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities on the Texas and Louisiana coast.