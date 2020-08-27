Laura slams Louisiana coast with fierce wind, surging sea

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) -- Hurricane Laura is pounding the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater.

The life-threatening Category 4 storm roared ashore early Thursday morning over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border.

Authorities had ordered more than 580,000 coastal residents to evacuate, but not everyone did. In Cameron Parish, officials say at least 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to weather the storm in everything from elevated homes to recreational vehicles.

The result could be deadly since forecasters said the parish could be completely covered by ocean water. Early Thursday, Laura was centered about 15 miles west-northwest of Lake Charles and moving north at 15 mph.