Laura slams Louisiana coast with fierce wind, surging sea

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura is pounding the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater. The life-threatening storm roared ashore early Thursday morning as a Category 4 hurricane over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border. Authorities had ordered more than 580,000 coastal residents to evacuate, but not everyone did. In Cameron Parish, officials say at least 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to weather the storm. The result could be deadly since forecasters said the parish could be completely covered by ocean water. Laura weakened to a Category 3 storm early Thursday and was centered about 30 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles.