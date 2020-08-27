Madison police monitoring people carrying guns at protests

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the number of armed civilians at protests in Wisconsin grows, Madison's acting police chief says they are keeping a close watch on them here.

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl told 27 News that police have not seen anything suggesting increased activity locally in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha.

"Obviously the protests and unrest that we’ve seen over the last few months pose an immense challenge for us to police," Wahl said. "Adding a bunch of firearms into the mix is certainly not helpful."

Wahl said that when they become aware of people openly carrying during these protests, they certainly try to monitor them.

"But as you know it is legal to openly carry a firearm so we have very limited capacity to take action,” Wahl said.

Over the last few months police have seen a number of people carrying firearms (openly and concealed), in both the “protester” and “counter-protester” groups, although Wahl said people don’t always easily fall into those categories.

Wahl said police try to stay ahead of any information suggesting that armed subjects will be out and about.

So far there have not been any recent significant issues here involving these people, Wahl said.