Madison public safety meeting addresses record gun violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are dealing with a record level of gun violence.

It was the topic in a west side public safety meeting.

Serious crimes, like a shooting in Garner Park and the death of Anisa Scott, have police and the community on edge. These incidents are also happening in a short time frame.

Jason Freedman is with the Madison Police Department. He says, "Very concerning to me as someone who grew up here as a father, as a police officer, it's been very challenging for my folks and for my officers and I'm sure for many of you."

The COVID-19 pandemic and the protests throughout the city have made this an especially challenging time for police.