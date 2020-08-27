Man charged with plot to sell fake coronavirus disinfectant

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man sold unregistered and misbranded pesticides falsely advertised as a government-approved disinfectant for the coronavirus. Thirty-five-year-old Marek Majtan was charged Tuesday in a criminal complaint that accuses him of repackaging pesticides with his own handmade labels and marketing it on the internet as a product that “kills” COVID-19. A federal agent says in a court filing that Majtan was not authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to manufacture or distribute any pesticides and used a false EPA registration number on his products. The federal complaint charges Majtan with mail fraud.