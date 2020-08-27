 Skip to Content

Memorial Union Terrace closes to general public Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday is the last day for most Madison residents to enjoy the Memorial Union Terrace on the UW-Madison campus.

According to the Memorial Union, starting Friday, Aug. 28, the Terrace will be open for UW-Madison students only. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, students, staff and faculty will be allowed to utilize the Memorial Union Terrace.

Reservations will be required:

  • 2–11 pm daily through Sep. 1 (students only)
  • Starting Sep. 2:  (students, faculty & staff only)
    7 am–11 am: first come, first served
    11 am–8 pm: reservations required

Emily Friese

27 News Producer

