Memorial Union Terrace closes to general public Friday
MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday is the last day for most Madison residents to enjoy the Memorial Union Terrace on the UW-Madison campus.
According to the Memorial Union, starting Friday, Aug. 28, the Terrace will be open for UW-Madison students only. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, students, staff and faculty will be allowed to utilize the Memorial Union Terrace.
Reservations will be required:
- 2–11 pm daily through Sep. 1 (students only)
- Starting Sep. 2: (students, faculty & staff only)
7 am–11 am: first come, first served
11 am–8 pm: reservations required