Minneapolis calm morning after man’s suicide sparked unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Downtown Minneapolis is calm after unrest broke out following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide of a Black homicide suspect. Gov. Tim Walz mobilized the National Guard at the request of Mayor Jacob Frey. The mayor imposed an emergency curfew, but that’s expired. People stole merchandise from a Target store and set a popular British pub on fire. Other businesses were damaged, including some outside of downtown. Police tried to dispel rumors about the death of the unidentified Black man. Police say the homicide suspect fatally shot himself as officers approached.