More companies pledge to give workers time to vote

A growing number of U.S. companies are pledging to give workers time off to vote in the presidential election this November. Starbucks said Thursday it will give its 200,000 U.S. partners information on registering and time off to vote or work at polling places. Walmart says it will give its 1.5 million U.S. workers up to three hours paid time off to vote and Apple is giving workers four hours off. Coca-Cola, Twitter and Uber are giving employees the day off. Organizers of such get-out-the-vote efforts say companies are eager to boost civic participation in response to the unrest across the country this year.