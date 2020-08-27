MPD: Community leader stops further destruction during mostly peaceful night of protests

MADISON (WKOW) -- A community leader stepped in to stop property damage in Madison during late-night protests, preventing further destruction.

Protests calling for justice for Jacob Blake remained peaceful throughout the evening and into the morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

A large group gathered at about 9 p.m. near Library Mall and marched up State Street. MPD thinks the group peaked at 250 to 300 people.

While marching on Langdon Street authorities said one person started throwing rocks at homes and broke a window. A community leader was able to step in and get them to stop.

A squad of officers reported a vehicle intentionally swerved at them-- but the driver was stopped and cited for reckless driving.

No arrests were made Wednesday night directly related to the protesting group.