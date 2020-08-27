North Carolina police supervisor disciplined for comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A supervisor at a North Carolina police department has been disciplined after saying officers were about to “hammer” demonstrators protesting George Floyd’s death in June. The Charlotte Observer reports the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police sergeant was suspended for two weeks without pay after comments he made during the June 2 protest in which officers deployed tear gas, pepper balls and other chemical agents against largely peaceful demonstrators. Witnesses and participants have detailed injuries from the protests, in which nearly 200 people were blocked from escaping the tear gas as police officers advanced on them from two directions.