Portage Police urge community to avoid driving through standing water

(Video Courtesy) -- Christina Paske

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in Columbia County, including the city of Portage. The Wisconsin River flows through the southern part of the city.

Portage Police are reporting flooded roads and urging the community to stay home. They ask the public that has to drive anywhere, to do so with extreme caution and to avoid driving through standing water on the road.

511 reports there are vehicles disabled on I -90 just northwest of Portage.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office also reports that US 51 South is closed from Albert Street to WIS 16/Mullett Street because of water on the road.

Video shared to 27 News by Christina Paske shows heavy rain coming down and water on the road at the corner of Brady Street and Thompson Street.