‘Premature, judgmental, inflammatory:’ Law enforcement criticize Evers, Barnes over Kenosha statements

MADISON (WKOW) — Four organizations representing law enforcement across the state are calling on the governor and lieutenant governor to not speak about the shooting of Jacob Blake until after an investigation is completed.

The Badger State Sheriff's Association, Sherifff's and Deputy Sheriff's Association, Chiefs of Police Association and Police Executive Group wrote a letter to Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Wednesday.

"The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known," the letter said.

The organizations went on to call statements from the leaders of the state's executive branch "premature, judgmental, inflammatory" and said their words "add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation."

In a televised address held the day after Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times, Evers said said he stood against "excessive force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

Barnes, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, took the podium later and said, "And let me be clear, this was not an accident. This wasn't bad police work. This felt like some sort of vendetta being taken out on a member of our community."

The two spent much of the rest of the 10 minute address calling on the Legislature to take up a set of bills that they said could help address concerns around police use of force.

Read the full letter from law enforcement below.