President Trump touts pandemic response, policy during GOP acceptance speech

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump took center stage to close out the final night of the Republican National Convention.

He accepted his nomination on the south lawn of the White House. More than 1,000 people were in attendance, a majority not wearing masks, while the president touted his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has now lead to more than 180,000 American’s losing their lives.

Trump also promised a coronavirus vaccine would be developed by the end of this year, said the pandemic is under control and that a vaccine is around the corner.

“We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year, and together we will crush the virus,” the president said.

Trump also criticized his rival Joe Biden and the ‘Washington Establishment’ saying previous politicians did not do enough to protect American workers.

He also told voters there's a clear choice in this election.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas,” said Trump. “This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.”

The President also said he has done more for the African-American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln which comes as the nation is dealing with unrest in many communities after police shootings.

He mentioned the unrest in Kenosha after the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police which led to protests and another fatal shooting.

Trump has not addressed the two incidents nor said whether he has watched the video of Blake being shot by police.

Policy decisions such as the Paris climate deal, USMCA, tax breaks, trade, military funding and job creation were also topics the president touched on.

Democrats were quick to attack Trump’s speech, calling his presidency ineffective from his work on health care, the environment and what they say is his failure to prepare for COVID-19 pandemic.