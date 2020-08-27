Private schools launch different efforts against Dane County’s virtual school mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Five private schools in Dane County are parties to a Wednesday filing asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider the legality of Dane County's Emergency Order #9.

An administrator with Abundant Life Christian School said the school joined the action to protect its students, not to question the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not a repudiation of science," ALCS Communications Director Barbara Wiers said. "It's not a repudiation of public health. This is us doing what we believe is best for our students because that's what we do. We serve kids."

Before public health officials issued the order, Wiers said the school offered students both in-person and virtual options for the fall semester, and 92% of them chose in-person classes.

"If tomorrow we were told that all of our students could be in person, they would all show up," she said. "Our families want to be in person because if they didn't, they would have chosen our virtual model."

The court has given the public health department until 4 p.m. Friday to respond to the filing.

Wiers said even if the court upholds the order, she's glad schools are fighting for what the believe in.

Also on Wednesday, a group of Catholic schools in Dane County sent a letter to county and city leaders calling for them to rescind the order by noon on Friday.

One of the schools in that group is St. Ambrose Academy. Angela Hineline is a St. Ambrose parent, and she also works in the school's Enrollment and Learning Services department.

She said this fight is about parental rights.

"We do believe that parents do hold the right to decide what's really best for their children," she said.

The group says if the county doesn't rescind the order, they are prepared to "see this through" and file a separate motion with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The group has already raised nearly $100,000 for legal expenses related to fighting the order.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi released a statement Wednesday, saying, in part, "The order for schools is lawful and we will defend it vigorously, because the reason Public Health put it in place is worth fighting for—the health of our kids and community."