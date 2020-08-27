Republican convention takeaways: What virus? Fear motivates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump demanded a show for the final night of the Republican National Convention. Thursday night’s spectacle is something never before seen, an American president using the White House as the official backdrop for such overtly political activity. The federal guidelines about keeping distance, avoiding crowds and wearing masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus were emphatically ignored. Trump’s speech accepting the GOP nomination for a second term, though, is replete with grave warnings about what will happen if Democrat Joe Biden wins in November.