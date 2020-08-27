Rivera, Estefan, Miranda to star in digital benefit show

NEW YORK (AP) — Chita Rivera, Gloria Estefan, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thalía will headline a benefit digital concert in October to celebrate Latino culture and achievement in theater. “Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices” will be held online Oct. 1 and will be hosted by Andréa Burns. It will be directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The event will include performances from members of the original cast of the Broadway musical “In the Heights” as well as performances from Broadway-bound musicals, a peek at John Leguizamo’s next work and a look at the first Spanish-language production of “A Chorus Line.”