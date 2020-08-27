Rock County issues COVID-19 guidance on keeping kids home from school

Rock County issues COVID-19 guidance on keeping kids home from schoolNew
JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Rock County Public Health Department issued new guidance Thursday for when parents should keep their kids home from school.
If parents notice any of the following symptoms in their children, they should keep them home from school:
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or
- loss of taste/smell
Alternatively, if parents notice any two of the following symptoms, they should also keep their children home:
- fever or chills
- nausea or vomiting
- congestion or runny nose
- body or muscle aches
- sore throat
- fatigue
- diarrhea
- headache