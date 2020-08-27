Russia announces preliminary probe into Navalny’s illness

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police have announced a preliminary probe into the circumstances of the sudden illness of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Thursday, a week after he fell into a coma after suspected poisoning and amid growing pressure from Western officials to investigate the politician’s condition. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Over the weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of poisoning. His allies insist he was poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations officials denounced as “empty noise.”