Severe storm risk increasing to end the work week

MADISON (WKOW) - Another hot and humid day fueling the possibly of severe storms late-day, tonight and Friday.



SET UP

Our heat dome will begin to break down later today. As it does so, a cold front approaches increasing our storm threat to end the week, some of which could be severe.



TODAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with temps in the upper 80s and heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

While there is a stray shower threat this morning in central Wisconsin, isolated storms will begin to pop-up farther south by mid-afternoon.

There is a chance a couple storms could have some high wind gusts, heavy downpours and some hail embedded in them.

TONIGHT

Storms will fill-in, especially farther north and a "slight" level 2 risk for severe weather remains with the same threats to earlier in the day.



Conditions stay warm and muggy under increasing clouds with temps in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, warm and humid with temps in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will re-develop, especially in the afternoon and evening.



There is a higher risk for severe weather, an "enhanced" level 3 threat for Madison and areas south. High winds, heavy downpours and hail are still the concerns.

Highest rain totals in Central Wisconsin, everyone should see a shot at storms this time

SATURDAY

The cold front sweeps through Friday night, allowing high pressure to build in from the Northern Plains.



This will bring beautiful weather for the weekend with lots of sunshine, low humidity and temps in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

The pleasant weather continues with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possibly returning as another system moves in. Temps stay cooler in the mid 70s.



TUESDAY

Isolated shower chance under partly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the mid 70s.



