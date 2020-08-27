Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 3:51 PM CDT until THU 4:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Markesan, or

14 miles west of Waupun, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Waupun, Markesan, Brandon, Fox Lake, Alto, Manchester,

Fairwater, Kingston, Atwater, Astico and Lagoda.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH