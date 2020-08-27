Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:24 PM CDT until THU 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cambria, or

14 miles east of Portage, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Fall River and Cambria.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH