Sheriff: 3 charged after Alabama man found dead in Florida

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Three people have been charged in connection with the slaying of an Alabama man who went missing nearly two months ago. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced the arrests of Jeremie Odell Peters, William Shane Parker and Lauren Kay Wambles on their Facebook page Wednesday. They are charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen of Dothan, Alabama. Deputies say Guillen’s last location was in Peters’ home in Graceville, Florida with Parker and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend. His body was later discovered in a grave in Florida. It was not immediately clear if the three had attorneys who could comment.