Sheriff: Missing dad of Bengals player found safe in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say the missing father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander turned up early Thursday at a ranger station at a state park in Florida. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s officials tweeted that 65-year-old Jean Alexandre was in good health and will be reunited with this family. He walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, which is about 25 miles north of Okeechobee. His son was jailed on a battery charge shortly after leaving training camp to return to Florida to search for his dad. He’s been released on bond. His attorney says the family is relieved and grateful that the father has been found safe.