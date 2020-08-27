Sport-by-sport snapshot of racial injustice protests

Moved by the videotaped shooting of Jacob Blake, many professional athletes — some who had previously donned Black Lives Matter T-Shirts and knelt for the national anthem to protest racial injustice — made a more dramatic statement. They refused to play. NBA players led the way Wednesday and Thursday by sitting out of scheduled playoff games in the “bubble” in Florida. The movement quickly spread to the other professional sports. Here’s a sport-by-sport breakdown of athletes’ racial injustice protests.